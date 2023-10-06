INDIANAPOLIS — The spooky season has arrived–and Halloween is almost here!

Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Tuesday, Oct. 31. You’ll find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.

Bartholomew County

  • Columbus: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hope: TBA

Blackford County

  • Hartford City: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Boone County

  • Jamestown: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Lebanon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Thorntown: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Whitestown: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Brown County

  • Nashville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cass County

  • Galveston: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Logansport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton County

  • Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Rossville: TBA

Decatur County

  • Greensburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware County

  • Daleville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Muncie: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fayette County

  • Connersville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grant County

  • Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Gas City: TBA

Hamilton County

  • Arcadia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fishers: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cicero: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sheridan: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Westfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hancock County

  • Cumberland: TBA
  • Fortville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Greenfield: TBA
  • McCordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • New Palestine: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Shirley: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (October 28)
  • Wilkinson: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hendricks County

  • Avon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Brownsburg: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Danville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Pittsboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Plainfield: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Henry County

  • New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Howard County

  • Kokomo: 5 to 8 p.m.

Jackson County

  • Seymour: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jefferson County

  • Madison: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jennings County

  • North Vernon: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Sweet Street event)

Johnson County

  • Bargersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Edinburgh: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Franklin: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • New Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Trafalgar: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lawrence County

  • Bedford: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Madison County

  • Alexandria: TBA
  • Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Elwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Marion County

  • Beech Grove: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 
  • Clermont: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Indianapolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Southport: TBA
  • Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami County

  • Peru: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe County

  • Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Montgomery County

  • Crawfordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morgan County

  • Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Owen County

  • Spencer: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Putnam County

  • Greencastle: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ripley County

  • Batesville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rush County

  • Rushville: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tippecanoe County

  • Lafayette and West Lafayette: No set days or times

Tipton County

  • Tipton: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30 and October 31)

Wayne County

  • Hagerstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Richmond: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Saturday, Oct. 28)