WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hagerstown will take the field Thursday afternoon for its first game of the Little League World Series.

The Great Lakes Region champions will take on Davenport, Iowa, winners of the Midwest Region. Both teams advanced last week with 4-3 wins.

The game will air at 3 p.m. on ESPN. If Hagerstown wins, they’ll play at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on ESPN. If they lose, they’ll head to the elimination bracket for a 3 p.m. tilt on Saturday, Aug. 20, on ABC.

Hagerstown emerged as the Indiana Little League champion after beating Decatur Central in New Castle. They punched their ticket to Pennsylvania by beating Kentucky to win the Great Lakes Regional.

The team has seen an outpouring of support since clinching its trip to the LLWS. They’ve received shout-outs from NBA star Desmond Bane (the Richmond native plays for the Memphis Grizzlies) and MLB star Tucker Barnhart (a Brownsburg native who plays for the Detroit Tigers).

The Hagerstown community also gathered to record a video message congratulating the team and wishing it luck in the LLWS. Hagerstown’s football team wished the team good luck in a video shared on Facebook.

Wayne County Commissioners issued a proclamation this week recognizing the team and declaring Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, “Hagerstown Little League All-Stars Day.”

Hagerstown High School will host a watch party at its gymnasium on Thursday at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.