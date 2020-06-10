Gusty winds with showers and t-storms are likely through Wednesday

A cold front will move across the state Wednesday and bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain will fall before 4pm and the rain ends in the late afternoon. Ahead of the front we’ll have a warm, humid Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Cooler weather will settle in behind the front, and highs will be in the 70s to near 80 through the weekend. After a dry Thursday and Friday we’ll have a chance for scattered showers on Saturday.

Winds were gusty across the state on Tuesday.

