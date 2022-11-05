A powerful area of low pressure moves through the Great Lakes and gave us our first rain of the month and winds gusting up to 50 mph Saturday. A cold from associated with the low will move across Indiana this evening and wind gusts up to 30 mph will continue overnight.

Sunshine will return Sunday with a south wind at 10-20 mph. The average high this time of year is 57° and southerly breezes will give us a mild day with highs in the 60s. This will be a great day to clean up fallen branches and rake the leaves that fell Saturday.

Daylight Saving Time ends tonight and Standard Time starts tomorrow. So don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed tonight. This is also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Get ready for a mild week of weather next week. Indianapolis averages two, 70° days during November. We’ve already had two this month and two more 70° days are in the forecast for this week. The record is nine, 70° days in November 1931.

We’ll have a streak of sunny days next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, and near-record highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The dry pattern that has plagued us for the season will continue. Our next chance for rain does not arrive until Friday.

Gusty winds, knocked down trees and powerlines Saturday.

Wet weekends have been common this year and our first precipitation of the month came today.

Sunday will start with fog but gusty winds will bring warmer air for the afternoon.

We’ll see near near-record highs in the 70s next week.