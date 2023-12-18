Monday will be a blustery day with falling temperatures, winds gusting up to 40 mph and passing snow showers. A cold front is sweeping the state this Monday morning. Winds will shift more directly out of the northwest and we get another taste of winter out of what has otherwise been a lacking season.

Temperatures will fall from the mid 30s Monday morning to the upper 20s by the late afternoon with wind chill values in the teens.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the far east and southeast side of the state. That includes Wayne and Fayette counties beginning at 10 AM Monday and lasting until 1 AM Tuesday. We’ve already been seeing flurries, and snow showers will be passing through the area. Snow squalls are possible, which is an intense, short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that can quickly lead to reduced visibility. This is often accompanied by gusty winds, which we will see today. Not everyone will see these bursts of snow but some light accumulations are possible for those that do.

Snow showers will mostly come to an end this evening and temperatures will drop to the teens early Tuesday morning. Wind chills early Tuesday will start in the lower teens. We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow but we remain cold with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

The milder air returns midweek and takes us on through the weekend. There will be a few chances for rain over the weekend but plenty of dry time too.