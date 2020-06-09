Gusty winds, scattered storms likely this evening through Wednesday

A Wind Advisory for winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour continues west of U.S. 31 until 9 p.m. this evening. Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana this weekend, and remnants from the storm brought gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms to central Indiana Tuesday.

A few strong storms will be possible through the evening, and a severe weather threat continues for the western half of the state.

A cold front will move across the state Wednesday and bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Ahead of the front we’ll have a warm, humid Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Cooler weather will settle in behind the front, and highs will be in the 70s to near 80 through the weekend.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely this evening.

