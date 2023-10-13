A strong area of low pressure along with a cold front will move east across the region tonight. Showers and storms with lightning, 30 to 40 mph wind gusts and heavy rain are expected this evening. If you have Friday night plans, especially outdoors, be prepared for wet weather. Many high school football games may see delays due to storms this evening.

The low will pass over the state late tonight into early Saturday. Wrap around rainfall from this system will keep spotty to widely scattered showers in the forecast Saturday. This will be a windy, colder weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday with gust northwesterly winds. We’ll be cool and breezy again Sunday with highs in the 50s, and with a small chance for a few isolated showers.

After mostly cloudy skies keep temperatures in the 50s Monday, sunshine will return Tuesday and nudge highs into the 60s. The warmup continues later in the week with highs in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm system will move in late next week and bring gusty storms late Thursday and much cooler air by Friday.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely tonight.

The partial solar eclipse will happen Saturday but our view may be obscured by clouds.

A few showers will be possible Saturday.

Expect a cloudy, cool Sunday.

A warm up will come our way next week.