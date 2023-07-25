Image of scene at US Lawns where THPD has set up a perimeter for what they called an “armed and barricaded subject” situation. (WTWO)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A WTWO reporter on scene at the armed and barricaded subject incident in northern Terre Haute is reporting that multiple shots have been fired and one person has been taken from the scene by ambulance.

Original: Terre Haute Police are currently stationed in the area of Fruitridge and Maple Avenues and are asking the public to avoid the area.

That’s according to THPD Public Information Officer Justin Sears, who said there is an armed and barricaded person at the US Lawns office in the 1300 block of Fruitridge. The Special Response Team and hostage negotiators have been called in and a perimeter has been established surrounding the building.

Sears said as employees arrived at the business around 7 a.m., they were met by an unknown man armed with a handgun. Employees reportedly then fled the building and called police. When officers arrived on scene they reported finding that the man had since barricaded himself into the building. Sears said the man is believed to be alone inside the building.

Image of scene at US Lawns where THPD has set up a perimeter for what they called an “armed and barricaded subject” situation. (WTWO)

Sears added that Terre Haute North has been placed on lockdown as a result.

