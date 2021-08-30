Guns found in stolen car after multi-county police chase on I-65

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — One man was arrested after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle on I-65 Sunday evening in Boone County.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it began around 11:15 p.m., when a deputy tried to pull a speeding Dodge Charger over near the 135 mile marker. After the driver did not comply, a chase began.

A Thorntown police officer deployed stop sticks at the 146 mile marker. The Charger’s driver ran over the sticks and continued the chase into Clinton County, eventually hitting another vehicle at the 157 mile marker. The people inside that car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash caused both vehicles to roll over, and police say two people who were in the fleeing vehicle ran out of the vehicle into a nearby field.

Police later located one of the suspects, Shannon Lawson, 22, of Chicago Illinois, in Frankfort. He was taken to the Boone County Jail and preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement.

The other person in the Dodge Charger has not been located yet.

Police say the Dodge Charger was reported stolen out of Georgia, and two handguns were

found in the vehicle. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Illinois.