Gunfire on a crowded west side street leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting incident in a large crowd gathered late Sunday on the city’s near west side that left one person dead and another critically wounded.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. near the intersection of W. 29th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St., where police initially responded on reports of people shooting weapons.

When officers arrived, they located two people who had been shot. A male victim was transported to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A female victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where she remains in critical condition. Both victims are believed to be in their 20’s.

Investigators say there was a large amount of shooting up and down MLK St., between Roache St. and W. 29th St. When the gunfire erupted the crowd scattered, and during the rush to flee, a female was struck by a car. She is listed in good condition.

Police say a large crowd had gathered in the area, and that someone or multiple people were doing the shooting. Several cars and buildings were also struck by bullets. A large number of shell casings were found at the extensive crime scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS (8477)