Gun violence continues at the downtown canal just a year after a young mother was shot and killed

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been one year since a young mother was shot and killed on the canal in downtown Indy. Her anniversary comes just days after two more women were shot there during the holiday weekend.

“Someone took our family’s spot, and made it dangerous to be in,” explains Rhonda Green, whose granddaughter Jessica Doty-Whitaker was killed July 5 of last year, “Why do our children have to worry when they go walk their dog? To enjoy a little family togetherness, and not have worry about getting shot.”

According to her family, Doty-Whitaker was walking along the canal when someone shouted, “Black Lives Matter.” They say she responded with, “All lives matter.” Moments later someone opened fire killing Jessica. So far, the shooter remains unknown. Surveillance video was released a year ago showing both suspects and potential witnesses. Her family is still searching for justice.

“It’s taken a toll on my health because I need to heal. I need to know that that person isn’t running around,” tells Green, “They destroyed a family, and left a little boy without a mom. He does still remember his mom, but in five years is he going to? Somebody knows something. There was not just Jessica and those people who shot her on this canal that night. Now is the time to step up. This family cannot heal!”

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance video above or know something about what happened, you are urged to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.