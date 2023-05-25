INDIANAPOLIS — A student was placed in police custody Thursday after bringing a firearm to Herron-Riverside High School, according to a press release from the school.

In a weapon report released, the school says that they followed safety protocols and law enforcement was immediately brought in. While a search was conducted, the students remained in classrooms and the weapon was found.

Families were notified that they could pick up their student or allow them to remain safely on campus through the afternoon.

This is an active investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.