KOKOMO, Ind. — Firefighters in Kokomo rescued a worker who fell more than 20 feet down a steep embankment near State Road 931 Monday.

The Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 said a worker lost their footing and fell down an embankment while working on a guardrail on State Road 931.

Image provided by Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396. Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396.

The labor union said the worker fell nearly 20 feet and was rescued via a mechanical advantage rope system which was used to bring the worker up the embankment.

The worker was transported to Community Howard Regional Health in Indianapolis for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries was not confirmed.