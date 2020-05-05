Group answers the call for help, sews masks for essential workers

INDIANAPOLIS –A group with nearly 1,000 members has been sewing thousands of masks for essential workers.

Anya Aslanova started the group about a month ago, after talking to a friend in New York City who told her they would be in dire need of masks. She and her mom went to work, and invited some friends, thinking about 20 would pitch in, not realizing how big the effort would get.

“To see this group grow more than 1,000 members in just 1 month is more than amazing,” Aslanova said. “The response has been incredible, you know as much despair as we’re all experiencing right now I’ve said it many times, every time I feel down, all I have to do is go open my Facebook group, read through the comments, read through the posts, to really feel that positivity and uplift my spirits

Aslanova says the group has made at least 15,000 masks. Members who can’t sew can purchase or donate fabric or elastic, coordinate pickups and drop offs across central Indiana.

The masks are being sent to hospitals, assisted living facilities, grocery stores, and other essential businesses. The group says the largest need to be met currently has come from the Indiana National Guard, keeping a dozen volunteers focused on a 1,000 mask request of solid fabrics in tan, black, olive or blue.

To learn more about the group, people can visit its Facebook page.