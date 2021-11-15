Grocery stores, businesses move up Thanksgiving order deadlines; what you need to know

If you haven’t placed your Thanksgiving orders yet, experts say you need to get moving.

Pots & Pans Pie Co. says it’s been preparing for Thanksgiving for months.

“What we focused on this year is making sure we have enough for everyone to go around,” said owner Clarissa Morley.

While supply chain issues have made it harder to find some ingredients, Morley says customers can rest assured their signature pot pie or apple crumble pie will be available this year.

“We’re going to keep taking orders until we absolutely cannot,” Morley said.

She recommends customers place orders ahead of time but says there will be extra pies on hand, including on Thanksgiving Day until 2 p.m.

“The week of Thanksgiving, we typically go through about a thousand pies in those three days,” said Nathan Elliott, general manager of Rise’n Roll Bakery.

At Rise’n Roll Bakery, side orders must be placed by this Saturday at noon and the deadline for pie orders is next Monday at 10 a.m.

Elliot says deadlines were moved up this year because of shortages.

“In years past, we weren’t faced with some of the shortages we have now such as supply chain and labor both,” Elliott said. “We want to make sure we can accommodate everybody.”

If you’re headed to the grocery store for your thanksgiving meal, Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson also says it’s better to shop early.

“The longer you wait, the more challenging it might be to find the side dishes,” Halvorson said.

Kroger online orders must be placed by next Tuesday but in-person orders at the deli can be made as late as next Wednesday.

“There may be some difficulties this year compared to past years,” Halvorson said.

Experts predict more holiday gatherings this year because of vaccinations—which could lead to an unexpected outcome.

“The biggest change people will find with turkey is the birds will be bigger than in the past and that’s due to people will have bigger gatherings at home,” Halvorson said.