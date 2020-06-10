Greenwood woman wants 101 cards for her 101st birthday

GREENWOOD — A Greenwood woman is hoping to receive 101 cards for her 101st birthday.

Wilma Foster was born June 11, 1919 – during the height of the Spanish Flu. She grew up on a farm in Bluffton, Indiana, where she lived until age 95.

These days, Foster lives at Demaree Crossing Senior Living in Greenwood.

Foster has four children, nine grandchildren and 12 great grandkids. She is described as having a strong sense of humor and always wants someone to talk to. She also loves gooseberry pie.

You can mail Foster letters and cards to 1255 Demaree Road, Greenwood, IN 46143.