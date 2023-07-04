GREENWOOD, Ind. – Johnson County residents said they won’t let storm cleanup stop them from celebrating this year’s 4th of July.

Each way you turn in the Golden Grove neighborhood, you can see signs of where a tornado destroyed parts of Johnson County.

“There is just a constant buzz of chainsaws all around and all the trucks coming through and hauling stuff away,” said Vane Blades, a Greenwood resident.

Even with neighbors working hours every day since the storm, the neighborhood is still filled with debris.

“The house back over here is going to be totaled more than likely. The house on the corner over here they have already rebuilt a little, but they have so much damage inside it is probably going to cost $300,000,” said Blades.

Across town, at the intersection of Travis and Mullinix Road, was one of the hardest hit areas.

Ric Payne, who lives near the intersection, said they have paid around $10,000 to remove trees.

“The last week has been hectic, to say the least. A lot of people coming in and out helping just trying to get the brush cleaned up and the trees cleaned up, and there was just so much debris everywhere,” said Payne.

Despite the cleanup efforts that remain around the county, many are still making time to celebrate the 4th of July.

“In fact, one of the neighbors is having a get-together today at 3:30 p.m. just for everybody to get together and have some hot dogs and hamburgers and take a deep breath,” said Blades.

Even with the hectic week, the community continuously shows resiliency.

“You get up every day and move forward,” said Payne.

“Tomorrow we will get out with our chainsaws again and start cutting more wood,” said Blades.