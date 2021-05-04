Greenwood police arrest woman for allegedly pointing firearm at juvenile

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood police arrested a woman Monday for allegedly pointing a gun at a juvenile.

Police say they were called to a residence on Blue Grass Parkway at about 9 p.m. after two separate 911 calls were made from inside the home by two juveniles who claimed that Linda Bermann had pointed a gun at one of them.

Officers arrived and commanded Bermann to exit the residence. She did so without incident and was placed into custody while police looked for the juveniles inside.

The two juveniles were found in the home unharmed and later placed with family members. Police found two guns at the residence, which were secured and placed into evidence, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

Authorities took Bermann to a local hospital for evaluation, and she was later taken to the Johnson County Jail on a felony charge of pointing a firearm.

This case is still under investigation.

GPD says it has been in continuous communication with the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office as to formal charges, as well as separate proceedings to have Bermann’s firearm rights suspended under Indiana’s red flag law.