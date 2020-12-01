Greenwood photographer creates and sells unique children’s books

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A local photographer is making a name for himself by writing children’s books.

Terry Border has written at least nine children’s books so far, including Scaredy Snacks, Peanut Butter and Cupcake and Milk Goes to School. Each are about food items that do ordinary, everyday things.

“I use everyday objects in the kitchen or around the house – small objects – and I try imagine what would happen if they came to life,” he explained. “I like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and you start thinking, if you’re weird like me, ‘How did peanut butter and jelly meet?’”

Border used to be a commercial photographer. After 9/11, though, he went a different direction. He was a stay-at-home dad, a baker and all the while, an artist.

“I was always driven to make something. I wanted to be a cartoonist at first, my sense of humor is important to me. And so, I kind of went from drawing cartoons to photographing them.”

At first, Border made modern art out of wire sculptures. He thought his pieces would end up in a museum, eventually.

“But then people said, ‘Can we buy a book of these things?’” he said.

Border found an agent and got himself a book deal.

“The ball,” he said, “has been rolling ever since.”

Border showed CBS4 the work he does behind the scenes. On the day we were there, Border was photographing a sequence about leaves.

“I was walking the dog and I saw some leaves on the ground, beautiful colors – red and yellows – and I got a selection of those. I started thinking what kind of story I could tell with leaves,” he explained, in between clicks.

Border shifted the wire around a bit.

“Now, I’m doing a series of leaves falling. You know, falling off a ladder, falling out of a tree. Funny things to make me smile and hopefully my audience also.”

Border eventually posted the photo on his social media with the caption, “Ode to Fall 2020.”

“For me, I hope they smile,” he said, when asked about why he does what he does. “Because that’s why I enjoy it. I make art that I enjoy making. I hope they enjoy looking at it. Sometimes, they get something deeper out of it and if they do, that’s great. But I just want them to smile.”

Celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West, have praised Border’s work. Kardashian West once said her daughter, North, loved his book Peanut Butter and Cupcake.

Learn more about Terry at his website.