GREENWOOD, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was shot Monday evening.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Euclid Ave. around 6:45 p.m. and located a person who had been shot in the garage. The victim was later identified as 45-year-old Shawn M. Moran.

Investigators have identified a victim’s son as the suspect, 22-year-old Jacob M. Moran.

Jacob Moran is described as 5’10” and weighs approximately 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He drives a white 4-door 2015 BMW with an Indiana paper plate S102342. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

This image of Jacob Moran’s car was captured by a FLOCK camera/image via Greenwood Police Department

According to the department, Jacob Moran was angry with the victim about being told to move out of the residence.

If you see Moran or his vehicle, is asked to call 911 immediately.

