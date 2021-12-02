Greenwood PD: 14-year-old hurt in hit-and-run after driver disregards school bus stop arm

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood police are looking for the driver who hit a 14-year-old after ignoring a school bus stop arm Thursday morning.

Police say around 7 a.m., a black sedan was going eastbound on Main Street near Meridian when the driver struck a 14-year-old male crossing the street to get on the school bus. The bus had its stop arm out, meaning all nearby drivers needed to stop.

Greenwood officials confirmed the child had a head injury but was conscious on the way to the hospital.

The Greenwood Police Department will be looking for any possible video from homes and businesses in the area.

“This vehicle should have front end damage — fresh front end damage. Anyone with information, or if the driver decides that he would like to do the right thing and come forward, please call us at 882-9191,” said Greenwood police Chief James Ison.

Greenwood police also plan to review license plate reader cameras throughout the city in their effort to locate the vehicle.