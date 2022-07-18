GREENWOOD, Ind. — The owners of a mall where a shooting took place Sunday had a policy in place making the location a “gun-free” zone.

Last updated in April 2020, Simon Property Group states in its code of conduct that no weapons are allowed at their shopping centers. The group is the owner of the Greenwood Park Mall.

In June, the Indiana Attorney General released a gun owner’s bill of rights. The document states that private businesses and property owners may restrict people from carrying a weapon on their property. However, it is generally not against the law to ignore a “no firearms” sign.

During the 2021 legislative session, Indiana Representative Jim Lucas introduced a bill that would eliminate the so-called “gun-free” zones. The bill’s last action was to be referred to the Committee on Public Policy.

The property group has worked with Greenwood police for several planned security technology upgrades after recent incidents at the mall including two incidents where employees were held at gunpoint in the parking lot. These upgrades include license plate readers installed at mall entrances.

A spokesperson with the mall issued a statement Monday morning. In part of the statement, they said they were grateful for the “heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”

We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect. Greenwood Park Mall representative