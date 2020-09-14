Greenwood nonprofit gives dogs a second chance at a forever home

GREENWOOD Ind — This week on Pay it Forward, we are heading to Greenwood to introduce you to a nonprofit caring for animals that shelters can’t take in.

Since 2019 founder, Dianna Kaminski of Heartbeat 4 Paws has been rescuing dogs with who have been abused, injured or neglected. She then rehabilitates them with the hope they will find their forever home. Kaminski connects with the dogs in a way many couldn’t.

She’s been through her own challenges in life, suffering an aneurysm and being diagnosed with breast cancer. She says she turned to her animals for support during that time.

“It took my attention off my issues, helped me focused and was able to move forward. I mean I’m alive,” she explained. “I feel like this is a two-way street. I’m helping them but they’re paying it forward to me,” Kaminski said.

To date, Kaminski has help over 40 dogs. She currently has a dozen dogs that soon will be up for adoption.

For more information, on how you can volunteer, click here.