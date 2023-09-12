GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office announced a Greenwood man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his brother’s fiancée three years ago.

Randy A. Sutt, 47, pleaded guilty to felony charges of murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm in Johnson Circuit Court Monday for his role in shooting and killing Cecelia Babcock, his brother’s fiancée, in April of 2020.

Sutt could face a combined prison sentence of up to 71 years, according to JCPO. The murder charge is punishable by 45 to 65 years and the criminal recklessness charge carries a sentence of 1 to 6 years.

“This killer will spend the better part of the rest of his life in prison. He will likely never leave the Department of Corrections,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner. “The victim’s loved ones have been waiting for justice for several years. They’re pleased that they will finally have a measure of closure to this tragedy. They are also pleased that they will not have to go through a trial.”

Sutt is set to be sentenced on Nov. 6 at 9 a.m.

The incident in question occurred on April 13 when Sutt shot Babcock in the head at point-blank range inside a residence located at the 300 block of Legacy Boulevard in Greenwood. Sutt’s brother said days after the incident that he still didn’t know why his brother pulled the trigger.

According to previous reports, the Greenwood Police Department said Sutt ignored their commands to drop his weapon when officers responded to the residence. Sutt proceeded to open fire at officers. No officers were injured as the single bullet that was fired struck a fence located behind an officer.

Sutt eventually surrendered after talking to a police negotiator. Police said at the time of the shooting that Sutt claimed everyone had been staying inside the residence together because someone had displayed symptoms of COVID-19.

Sutt and his brother had been living at the residence, according to GPD. Sutt had previously worked as a Plainfield correctional officer.