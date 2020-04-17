Greenwood man charged in murder of brother’s fiance

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The man police say shot and killed his brother’s fiance has been formally charged.

CBS4 previously reported that Cecelia Babcock was murdered Monday morning inside her home on Legacy Boulevard. When police arrived, there was a brief standoff with gunshots exchanged before they took Randy Sutt into custody.

The suspect’s brother, who was inside at the time, still does not know what sparked the deadly violence.

“It was like a switch flipped, and that was it,” said the suspect’s brother, Andy Sutt.

Court documents also show a sudden shift in behavior. Randy told police that he got angry because Cecelia and Andy were making fun of him. He says he texted his brother that he was going to shoot Cecelia before getting his handgun and tracking her down.

Andy claims he made the 911 call Monday morning after his brother walked upstairs and killed Andy’s fiancee in an upstairs bathroom.

“You know, it was just one gunshot. He walked right up to her. It was close range,” said Andy.

Randy also claimed to call 911, and claims he shot at police because they shot at him first. He was charged with the murder of Cecilia and the attempted murder of a Greenwood officer who confronted him at the residence.