Greenwood hosts grand opening for Old City Park

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Residents in Greenwood have a totally different looking park right in the heart of their city.

Officials held a grand opening ceremony for the reimagined Old City Park Friday. It connects the amphitheater to the library and to the new middle school property along with the Madison Avenue trail.

The new park includes an improved playground and bocce ball courts.

“Parks are important for all of us. They serve as a placemaking and also as a home for memories. As many of the people here reflected they had many childhood memories here, and I look forward to making memories here with my child,” Krista Taggart, president of the Greenwood Parks Foundation said.

The park is the latest achievement in an overall effort to revitalize the center of Greenwood.