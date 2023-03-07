GREENWOOD, Ind. — An e-learning day was issued for Greenwood High School students Tuesday, March 7 after an overnight act of vandalism.

According to Greenwood police Chief James Ison, “kids broke in over night and discharged a bunch of fire extinguishers.”

A statement sent out to families said, “All Greenwood High School staff and students will remain home today and practice e-learning while cleanup and repairs are being made. At this time, after school activities and practices will still take place.”

The district’s superintendent confirmed the extinguishers were set off in a hallway.

It’s unknown if there was any serious damage to the building, but the school will work with the fire department for cleanup.

All other schools in Greenwood Community School Corp. will operate as normal. Greenwood High School is expected to be open on Wednesday.

Officials ask anyone who has information to reach out to the Greenwood Police Department at 317-882-9191.