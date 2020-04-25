Greenwood DJ turns halted career into social distanced block parties

Greenwood, Ind. – Social distancing may have halted a Greenwood DJ’s entertainment career, but it’s not stopping him from getting the party going.

Mike Campbell is spinning tracks every Friday for the people in his neighborhood.

“At least ten to twelve weddings have cancelled, or postponed. Everything I do is 200-250 people, and they are all on a dance floor, and their bodies are up against each other,” says Campbell, “All of the weddings and events that I do have been cancelled all the way pretty much through June. I was like I’m just going to do something good for these people.”

He started playing music a few weeks ago while testing out new equipment in his garage, and the requests started coming in from runners and neighbors. With an audience, Campbell began socially distanced block parties on Fridays.

“Most people when they are walking or running, they do have their headphones on,” laughs Campbell, “They will pull those out, cruise by, I see them put them back in.”

The weekend before Easter he put his equipment on a flatbed trailer and cruised through Greenwood neighborhoods in a bunny costume.

“Just to do something good for the kids,” explains Campbell, “They don’t get it. The young ones don’t understand what’s going on.”

Campbell is becoming somewhat of a social distance DJ now. Another greenwood neighborhood has asked him to come play on a dock by their lake, so people can enjoy his music from their docks.