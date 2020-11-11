Greenwood closes City Center building to public due to COVID-19

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood is responding to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

City officials announced Wednesday that they are closing the City Center building to public visitors out of an abundance of caution.

This comes as the Indiana State Department of Health reports 355 weekly cases per 100,000 residents in Johnson County. The county is among many that are rated orange in the ISDH scale of county metrics.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of this community and its citizens,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “This is a fluid situation, and we will continue to monitor it closely, including guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), along with state and county health departments. We understand the inconvenience and frustration this may cause, but we believe the potential risks of inaction are too great to ignore.”

City officials remind people that the city’s main phone line, 317-887-5000, remains open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Health clinic visitors can enter the building by ringing the doorbell. Mail and packages will still be recieved at the building.

Greenwood officials also provided the following information on options for payment:

For all Greenwood Sanitation Utility customers, options for payment include:

Online Payment Portal By phone: 1-855-748-8520 (no service charge) By mail (check or money order only):

Greenwood Sanitation

PO Box 1206

Indianapolis, IN 46206 Dropbox located outside of the Greenwood City Center building (green box embedded in the wall, sidewalk to the left before you reach the front doors; check or money order only) Automatic Bank Draft (ACH) – Completed ACH form can be emailed to utilities@greenwood.in.gov, placed in the dropbox located outside of Greenwood City Center, or mailed to the address above.

For all Greenwood Stormwater Utility customers, options for payment include:

Online Payment Portal By phone: 1-855-744-8188 (no service charge) By mail (check or money order only):

Greenwood Stormwater

PO Box 727

Indianapolis, IN 46206

Dropbox located outside of the Greenwood City Center building (green box embedded in the wall, sidewalk to the left before you reach the front doors; check or money order only) Automatic Bank Draft (ACH) – Completed ACH form can be emailed to utilities@greenwood.in.gov, placed in the dropbox located outside of Greenwood City Center, or mailed to the address above.