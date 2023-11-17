KOKOMO, Ind. — A 23-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography was arrested this week by the Kokomo Police Department and is facing several charges.

According to investigators, Austin Hewitt of Greentown was arrested on charges of 10 counts of child exploitation, a Level 4 Felony, and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 Felony.

On Oct. 27, officers initiated an investigation, and a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of North Meridian Street in Greentown.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Andrew Grammer at (765) 456-7411 or (765) 456-7017.