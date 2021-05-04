Greensburg woman subject of Silver Alert

GREENSBURG, Ind. — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Georgette Collins. She is described a 40 year old white female who is 5’7″, 112 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a bright green Vegas T-shirt and jeans.

Georgette is missing from Greensburg, Indiana which is 52 miles southeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Monday at 1 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Georgette Collins, contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.