INDIANAPOLIS – This time last year, it snowed 8 inches on Greensburg and some areas south of I-70 picked up 4 inches! Indy only picked up a dusting of snow.

Courtesy: NWS Indianapolis

Record high: 66° set back in 1943

Record low: -18° set back in 1899

Precipitation: 2.04″ set back in 1881

Snowfall: 3.9″ set back in 1962