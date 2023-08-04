INDIANAPOLIS — A Greensburg man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court documents revealed that on Jan. 16, 2020, a Winnebago County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Department investigation uncovered 26-year-old Matthew Hostetler’s involvement in a Kik Messenger group chat created for individuals interested in child sexual abuse material.

Hostetler hid behind a username sending graphic sexual abuse videos and images of a then 11-year-old girl.

Investigators said that on April 16, 2021, FBI agents and Greensburg Police Department executed a search warrant at Hostetler’s home and seized his cell phone. Many of the images Hostetler traded over Kik were coerced from the minor via Snapchat.

The girl told investigators that she met Hostetler on the Internet. She told him she was 13 years old and lived with her grandparents in Oklahoma.

Hostetler instructed her not to tell her grandparents she was talking to him, or she would get in trouble. The girl stated Hostetler threatened her if she did not send him sexually explicit images and videos.