Greensburg man killed in dump truck crash in Decatur Co.

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A Greensburg man was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Wednesday.

State police say around 6:30 p.m., a dump truck carrying stone rolled over on County Road 850 East. Police say the driver, Gregory King, age 69, was headed north when he went off the road before returning to the road and overturning.

The truck then caught fire as a result of the crash.

Investigators say King died from injuries in crash and was declared deceased by the Decatur County Coroner’s Office.

The crash investigation remains ongoing at this time.