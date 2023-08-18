JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Jackson County.

Indiana State Police reported that 24-year-old Ashlea Albertson was killed shortly after a white 2018 GMC Terrain she was riding in collided with a black 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

The Terrain, which was driven by 31-year-old Jacob Kelly of Indianapolis, was traveling northbound on I-65 near mile marker 48 before it crashed at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday. State police’s initial investigation into the incident indicates the crash likely started when the Terrain and Malibu attempted to pass each other at the same time.

Bystander video obtained by state police showed the Terrain and Malibu both began to accelerate as they both traveled northbound in the left and right lanes, respectively. The Malibu, which was piloted by 22-year-old Austin Cooper of Austin, Indiana, eventually attempted to change lanes in front of the Kelly’s Terrain.

After Cooper began to change lanes, Kelly lost control of his vehicle and spun. The two vehicles collided and Kelly’s vehicle rolled. The crash ejected Albertson from the Terrain, and Cooper’s car came to rest in a nearby field.

Kelly and Albertson were airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Albertson was pronounced dead upon her arrival at the hospital. Kelly is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cooper and a juvenile passenger in the Malibu were taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cooper and Kelly have both submitted blood tests. Toxicology results have yet to be released.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-65 for three hours. State police’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.