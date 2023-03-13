The women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies, including their building’s management and the janitor’s employer. (Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Greenfield man to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing and selling firearms.

Court documents state William Campbell, 32, broke into a Hancock County home on February 8, 2021 and stole 25 firearms. He then sold the weapons to another individual. Police have since only recovered eight of those stolen firearms.

Since Campbell was already a convicted felon in three unrelated drug and theft cases, it is illegal for him to possess any firearms.

Trafficking of stolen guns fuels the violence that devastates so many families,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Criminals like this defendant are part of the reason why so many firearms end up in the hands of dangerous criminals. The sentence imposed here demonstrates that those who violate our homes and endanger our neighbors will be held accountable.”

Campbell will be on probation for three years following his release from federal prison.