GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer was arrested Sunday morning for Operating While Intoxicated while in Hamilton County, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

The officers name is not being released until the Greenfield Police receive a copy of the report.

In a statement, the Greenfield Police said, “We are committed to being transparent, even when we ourselves stumble.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation has been completed.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.