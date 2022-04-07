GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A three-vehicle crash left one woman dead and another seriously injured Wednesday.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened on North State Road 59 and 400 North in Jasonville, Indiana late Wednesday afternoon. Around 5:33, there was a crash between a 2013 GMC Sierra, a 2016 Hyundai Accent, and a 2012 Toyota 4Runner.

The driver of the Hyundai, Karen McDonald, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. On Thursday, the department said McDonald died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the GMC was also transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. On Thursday, the department said she was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.