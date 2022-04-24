ORLANDO, Fl. — A Greencastle, IN woman has died after being struck by a car Saturday night in Orlando.

According to a statement from Florida Police, around 8:05 p.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old woman from Greencastle was walking west to east across International Drive when she was stuck by a driver, 19-year-old male, who state troopers say had a green light.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced deceased. The male who hit here was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. Information is subject to change.