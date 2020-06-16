Greencastle man arrested for OWI, drugs after construction zone stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) said a Greencastle man driving in a construction zone in an unsafe manner lead to his arrest Monday.

Authorities said an ISP trooper was patrolling a work area on I-70 near the 37 mile marker on June 15 around 11:30 p.m..

The trooper stopped a 2018 Subaru after an unsafe lane movement and almost striking several construction barrels.

ISP identified the driver as Louis E. Collins, 64, of Greencastle.

According to ISP, the trooper detected suspicious activity and searched the vehicle.

Police found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and several opened alcoholic beverage containers inside.

ISP said Collins displayed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety test. He then agreed a chemical test and had a reported BAC .12%.

Collins was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. Collins was searched at the jail and was found to be in possession of Schedule IV narcotics without a valid prescription.

He faces preliminary charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of a schedule IV drug, marijuana and paraphernalia.