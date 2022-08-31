A great stretch of weather is underway! We are looking at a lot of sunshine, dry conditions and low humidity. High pressure is in control across the region, that’s keeping our skies clear and allowing heat to escape from the surface more rapidly. Plus, northwest winds are ushering in a cooler air mass. Those combined have brought us a cooler start to the morning. Many locations Wednesday morning have dropped into the mid 50s. A few spots, like Crawfordsville, have even dipped down as low as 50° this morning.

A great afternoon

Once the sun comes up, temperatures will warm quickly. By the lunch hour, we will be in the mid to upper 70s and we’ll peak in the low 80s late this afternoon.

If you will be spending extended time outdoors and suffer from allergies, we have some bad news in our Allergy Tracker. Weed pollen and mold counts are both high. Ragweed and nettle are the top allergens in the area.

We build the heat back in over the next several days. Our winds will turn out of the southwest tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s Thursday afternoon. We are still looking at fantastic weather for the Purdue-Penn State game Thursday evening. The heat will really take a jump for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be back in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday, plus, humidity will be creeping up as well. This is a great opportunity to squeeze in a couple last pool days.