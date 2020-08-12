Great pool day; tracking some rain chances over the weekend

Absolutely beautiful for our Wednesday and Thursday. Great pool days! You can also certainly plan to have outdoor dinners both of these days. Temperatures are mainly in the 60s this morning and 70s for lunchtime. Normal highs this time of the year are in the mid-80s and that is exactly where we will be both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. We’ll have some clouds tossed our way from rain south of us this morning but as that passes more sun will be revealed for the beautiful afternoon.

Isolated rain chances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Not looking at a washout any of those days- in fact- lots of dry time is expected. We’ll get up to a half inch of rain over the course of those three days.

Much cooler and drier air will push into Central Indiana next week. We’ll fall into the 50s Monday night with highs below average both Monday and Tuesday. I’m looking forward to that!