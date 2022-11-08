It’s Election Day! The weather will be great for heading out to the polls. The morning is starting off chilly, in the low 40s. However, there will be a lot of sunshine through the afternoon and temperatures will be back to the low and mid 60s today.

Wednesday will be even warm with highs near 70-degrees across central Indiana. Enjoy the mild air while you can because big changes are in store. As a strong ridge builds over the eastern half of the nation, temperatures will be a few degrees shy of the record high by Thursday. The record stands at 77° set back in 2020. We will see highs peak closer to 73°.

A strong cold front will impact the state on Friday. Our Veterans Day will likely see the high temperature early in the day and then temperatures will fall to the 20s by early Saturday morning. A few spotty showers are possible on Friday but what will be more impactful will be windy conditions that develop. The weekend will be much colder with highs that will likely not rise out of the 30s. Looking ahead, the 8 to 14 day outlook continues to show a strong probability of temperatures staying below average through next week.