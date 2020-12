Company makes burgers out of grasshoppers. (Courtesy: Chapi)

MEXICO CITY — A Mexico City-based start-up company is hopping on a new protein trend.

Chapi is producing burgers and other foods out of grasshoppers.

The insects have been a long-time part of some Mexican cuisines, traditionally used in tacos, salad, or by themselves as a snack.

Chapi began selling its grasshopper burgers in small markets but is now also selling them online.

They say their burgers are high in protein, environmentally friendly and easy to process.