Grants awarded to 25 minority owned businesses in Indianapolis to help survive pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Businesses across Indiana are starting to reopen after some have been closed since March.

Keeping revenue coming in has been difficult, and many places have relied on grant money.

Cheatham & Moore Barber Shop reopened this month, and the owner, Leodis Moore Sr., said it’s been rough time, but grant money will make running his shop a little easier.

Indianapolis Local Initiative Support Corporation awarded 25 minority, immigrant and women-owned businesses a $5,000 grant each.

Cheatham & Moore Barber Shop was one of the recipients.

“It was something that was greatly needed. It can go in a hole and swallow it right up because it’s needed. Right now, I could use a roof and several things,” Moore Sr. said.

Moore Sr. thinks any amount of money is going to help him survive.

Chef Oya’s The Trap also received grant money.

“The $5,000 grant money from LISC is going to allow us to offset some of the costs of training for the next couple of weeks for two new hires and allow us to buy some equipment to expand our trap butter production,” said owner Oya Woodruff.

There are still a lot of unknowns ahead, but these owners are going to keep looking at the positive and be grateful for the blessings that came their way.

“I’m a God-fearing person, so I knew something would turn out,” Moore explained.

This is only the first round of funding, and LISC will be offering more grant money,

To see the full list of recipients and to apply for the next round of funding, click here.