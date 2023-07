GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing on July 6, according to a Facebook post from The Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified the missing man as Mark Laymon Jr. He is a 51-year-old white male that stands at 5’8 and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Central Dispatch at 765-668-8168. You can also contact Detective Brad Moore at 765-662-9864 ext. 4212.