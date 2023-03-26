MARION, Ind. — A deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for domestic battery and strangulation.

29-year-old Jalen Ward was arrested by the Marion Police Department shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the GCSO.

Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia confirmed that the GCSO will conduct an internal investigation into the matter while Marion police are handling the criminal complaint.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes these accusations seriously and we will do a thorough internal investigation and abide and follow our policies and procedures,” reads a portion of a statement released by the sheriff’s office. “As in all cases the suspect is innocent until proven guilty. We believe in the criminal justice system and have all the confidence in the investigators and the prosecutor.”

Ward has been placed on administrative leave until the criminal and internal investigations are complete.