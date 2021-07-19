Grant County officials charge man for February 2020 murder

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been charged in connection to a murder investigation from February of 2020.

Matthew Whitt has been charged with a count of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and obstruction of justice related to the death of Steven Nickell.

Nickell was shot and killed on February 10, 2020 at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. Someone then called 911 and told dispatchers that they had just shot and killed an intruder at that home.

Police found Nickell at the home with fatal gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Whitt is accused of Nickell’s murder, as well as trying to damage or remove a handgun as evidence in the shooting.

Police originally arrested Whitt during the initial investigation in February of 2020 for an unrelated charge for violating parole.