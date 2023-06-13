GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Grant County Jail after an inmate collapsed in their cell Monday night.

Grant County Detention deputies learned that an inmate was experiencing a medical emergency shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, June 12, and rushed to their cell. Deputies brought the inmate to the jail’s medical room where medical aid was provided.

The inmate was then transported by ambulance to Marion Health where they were later pronounced deceased.

The inmate had been in the jail since they were first admitted on April 7. The Grant County Coroner’s Office and the Indiana State Police are also investigating the inmate’s death at the request of Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia.

Sheriff Del Garcia said the jail is not releasing the inmate’s name at this time to honor the privacy of their family.