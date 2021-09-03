Grant County coroner looking for help identifying body found in Mississinewa River

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo//Channel 27

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. –The Grant County Coroner is looking for help with an investigation into a body found floating along the Mississinewa River Thursday.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office said rafters on the river located a body floating along the river bank just before 5 p.m. Friday. The office took custody of the body and performed an autopsy.

The office says the body appears to be a white man in his early to mid-’30s. The man was approximately 5’5″ tall and weighed around 128 lbs and had sandy-colored hair and a goatee.

The office released photos of tattoos located on the body. They are asking anyone who recognizes them to call the coroner at 765-662-2770.

  • Photos in this slideshow depict tattoos on a dead body. This content may be disturbing to some viewers.
  • Photo//Grant County Coroner’s Office
  • Photo//Grant County Coroner’s Office
  • Photo//Grant County Coroner’s Office
  • Photo//Grant County Coroner’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News